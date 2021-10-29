'Tshwane is back': Mabuza in jovial mood as he makes final election push

The mood in Tshwane suggests the city will be under ANC control after the elections on Monday, deputy president David Mabuza told Mamelodi residents.

Addressing one of various Siyanqoba rallies the party held on Friday, Mabuza said he was confident of victory in the capital.

The party lost Tshwane to the DA in 2016 by a small margin, with the DA receiving 43.15% of the votes while the ANC got 41.25%.

He asked the crowd how many ballot papers they will be getting at the voting station, to which the crowd responded, “Two”. He then asked who they will voting for on the two ballots and they screamed, “ANC”.

“Once you do that, Tshwane is back,” Mabuza said to rapturous applause.

He told scores of residents that he and other leaders have worked hard to convince those in Tshwane to vote for the ANC on Monday.

“You saw me going around here, even the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] came. Were busy going up and down. We were looking for Tshwane.

“Now, I can feel the atmosphere is saying Tshwane is back. I can feel the atmosphere. They [opposition parties] can also feel it, and they are now nowhere to be seen. I walked all over the place and could not spot any of them. I go this side I come across ANC, I go that side I see ANC,” Mabuza said.