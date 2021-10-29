'We are in pole position here': Ramaphosa confident of winning back Metsimaholo in the Free State

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said he was confident that come November 1, the ANC is going to regain power in the Metsimaholo Local Municipality in the Free State.

“We are going to win and regain control of Metsimaholo on the basis of the renewal process in the ANC. I think we are well positioned. In fact, we are in pole position here in Metsimaholo,” said Ramaphosa.

The municipality, which is an administrative area in the Fezile Dabi District of the Free State, is one of the municipalities that is expected to be highly contested in the upcoming local government elections.

Based in Sasolburg, the municipality is currently run by the ANC after the party clawed its way back into power when the municipality was dissolved for failing to pass a budget. But it had lost control of the municipality during the 2016 local government elections.

On Friday, Ramaphosa said he wanted to change this.

“We have admitted that there have been problems and challenges in Metsimaholo and with a renewed ANC and with an ANC that is rebuilt and an ANC focused on unity, we are already succeeding in uniting ourselves for our campaign here in Msetsimaholo.