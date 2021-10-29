YOUR VOTE | Getting to know Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis

According to the Sunday Times, Madikizela said the party wanted to sideline him from the mayoral race.

Without naming anyone, he accused some party members of having double standards by condemning his alleged qualifications as fraud while some members went unpunished for allegedly doing the same.

An apologetic Madikizela later begged for leniency from the party and apologised before resigning. Plato remained in the race with Hill-Lewis until the DA announced Hill-Lewis as its candidate.

The Sunday Times cited insiders in the party who claimed Plato was angry about the decision and was contemplating resigning from politics altogether.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed Zille had held several meetings with Plato to dissuade him from running for the position as mayor.

According to the report, Zille wanted to offer the incumbent mayor Madikizela’s position or another position in the National Assembly.

Zille denied this.

“I do not have the power to offer anyone a position in the provincial legislature or National Assembly and I never tried to dissuade him from contesting the mayoral position,” Zille said.

Explaining the selection process, she said: “We have a call for nominations. Then there is a screening panel that measures each applicant against key criteria the party deems essential for a mayor to have.

“For those candidates who pass the screening panel, it is followed by an ‘open book’ assignment in which we put a complex question to each candidate on which they must make a presentation on to a panel of 20 people.”

Hill-Lewis said the election process was competitive.

“It is a competitive process. When you have a competitive process, you have a winner and a loser. That is the nature of an election. I have lost a lot of elections and I’m sure I will lose more in the future,” he said.

Hill-Lewis has outstanding leadership qualities: Zille

Zille sang Hill-Lewis’ praises as she reflected on his work in the DA.

“He is an exceptional individual and that becomes obvious from the first meeting. He combines instinctive leadership qualities with vision, integrity and courage. He was my chief of staff while I was juggling two major jobs simultaneously (premier and leader of the DA) and was outstanding despite his relatively young age 12 years ago.”