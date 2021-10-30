All South Africans should vote on Monday, says Cyril Ramaphosa

“This is our civic duty, our constitutional right and a hard-fought-for right that all of us who can vote should go out and vote. So I am expecting that many of our people, who are registered, will go out and vote,” he said.

His call came as the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) opened its doors for voters who cannot make it on Monday.

The IEC approved 1.1-million applications for special votes, 62% higher than in the 2016 elections. Just over half a million will involve home visits on Saturday and Sunday, and the rest will be at polling stations.

TimesLIVE