ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Your vote is your voice, what will it say on election day?

October 30 2021 - 09:21
The pandemic has made us rethink everything, even pens! The Electoral Commission will provide pens and sanitise them after each use. Voters are encouraged to bring their own pens to help reduce the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Q6TXIRdvxE— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 29, 2021
October 30 2021 - 09:20
IEC officials prepare to welcome the special voters in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats on Saturday morning ahead of the Municipal elections 2021. @TimesLIVE @IECSouthAfrica #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/mKxmKBUR47— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) October 30, 2021
October 30 2021 - 09:20
Ivermectin and other treatments of Covid.— ACDP South Africa (@A_C_D_P) October 29, 2021
This is what we say about it in our 2021 Manifesto.#VoteforLiberty
Read our full manifesto https://t.co/58UFiDndza pic.twitter.com/1tLlpixCxR
October 30 2021 - 09:15
@ForGoodZA has the experience and an actual plan to fast-track basic service delivery here in Cape Town. Don’t just give your vote away. It has value. Use it wisely and lend @ForGoodZA your vote. #VoteSmart #VoteGood #VoteMabonaWard114 #Mfuleni #MakeCapeTownGood pic.twitter.com/pPTea5ECd8— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 29, 2021
Orange flames here in Mfuleni. The mood is good. Let’s make #CapeTownGood #VoteGood #GoodMyHood #CampaignTrail @ForGoodZA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eCJ9awvju5— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 29, 2021
October 30 2021 - 09:00
ActionSA on last campaign trail
Our Tshwane Mayoral Candidate @AbelTau1 and Ward 61 Candidate Prajay Ramjee meeting with Laudium Business People.— ActionSA (@Action4SA) October 29, 2021
The Laudium business community are eager to see ActionSA in public office! 💚🇿🇦#TauForMayor #VoteActionSA pic.twitter.com/gMLtPS3lHe
October 30 2021 - 8:40
We want competent mayors who will demonstrate that they will put the interests of our people first: Ramaphosa
We want competent mayors who will demonstrate that they can perform and who will put the interests of our people first. #Siyanqoba #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/VLV63fRWIZ— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #VoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 29, 2021
October 30 2021 - 08:00
Your vote is your voice, what will it say on election day?
[In Pictures]: EFF Former National Chairperson @AdvDali_Mpofu at the festival of the poor today in Katlehong. #EFFTshelaThupaRally pic.twitter.com/s7RC9bYQnC— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 29, 2021
The only thing that can lift millions of young people out of crippling poverty is the kind of economic activity that brings millions of jobs. Investors take their businesses where they see opportunities.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 29, 2021
Today I got to share our offer with young people in Stellenbosch.#VoteDA pic.twitter.com/mRzuzjTFa6