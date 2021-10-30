IN PICS | Special voting kicks off on Saturday
30 October 2021 - 10:18
South Africans who can't make it to the polls on the official voting day can cast their votes on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared November 1 a public holiday. Voting day has traditionally been a public holiday, and it'll be no different this time around, even as South Africans cast their votes on a Monday for the first time.
“The president calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live,” the presidency said.
The president urged employers to make provision for their employees to vote, as is their constitutional right.
TimesLIVE