Tiny informal settlement echoes all SA’s tragedies on eve of election

Some residents have planted hope and hydrangeas in the sandy soil while dogs mooch about in tiny yards.

They’ve been staring over the fence for more than a decade, wondering if help might arrive on the back of a truck laden with electric poles and working toilets.

Others have given up on any notion that things can change and, come Monday, will be voting — or not, in this case — with their feet.

This is Bonnytoun in Wynberg, a tiny informal settlement of 300 people pressed up against the outer reaches of Cape Town's suburbs.

Behind it is a massive municipal dump where dwellers from the leafy suburbs bring bags of empty takeaway coffee cups, rubble from renovations, office chairs that have lost their zest.

Babalwa Samela, 34, has lived here since 2015, having moved from a bricks-and-mortar house in Lower Crossroads when she lost her job as a chef, and said she refuses to vote.

“I stay here only because I can afford it,” she said, waving her hands in the direction of the flimsy walls while her sister braids her hair with a baby on her back.

“I don’t think it can make a difference to us. We’ve been staying in these shacks for a long time, sharing toilets with many people, and no help comes. Ever.

“There are no jobs. There is nowhere for the children to play. There are 300 of us sharing six toilets. So why must I vote? I am just wasting my vote if I do that,” she says. “I always voted before and I never saw a difference. If anything, things are worse.”