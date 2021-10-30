Politics

WATCH | Archbishop Desmond Tutu and wife Leah cast their votes

30 October 2021 - 12:58 By Rethabile Radebe
Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah cast their ballots on Saturday during the special voting day.
Image: Esa ALexander

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah cast their special votes at their Milnerton home in Cape Town on Saturday.

After casting their ballot, Tutu and his wife briefly went outside to greet the media. Before heading inside the Arch flashed a thumbs-up and a peace sign as an indication that all went well.

When asked by media how the voting process went for the Tutus, an Electoral Commission official who spoke to the media outside the Tutu home said all went well and that they were in good spirits and happy.

“They both cast their vote and he [Tutu] was happy. It went well,” the official said.

The IEC set aside Saturday as a special voting day to give those who won't be able to vote on the official election day an opportunity to cast their ballots. 

TimesLIVE

