WATCH | Archbishop Desmond Tutu and wife Leah cast their votes
Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah cast their special votes at their Milnerton home in Cape Town on Saturday.
After casting their ballot, Tutu and his wife briefly went outside to greet the media. Before heading inside the Arch flashed a thumbs-up and a peace sign as an indication that all went well.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah have cast their special vote at their residence in Milnerton in Cape Town. @TimesLIVE @IECSouthAfrica @TheDesmondTutu @TutuLegacy #Elections2021 #Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/Q12lDdKIal— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) October 30, 2021
When asked by media how the voting process went for the Tutus, an Electoral Commission official who spoke to the media outside the Tutu home said all went well and that they were in good spirits and happy.
“They both cast their vote and he [Tutu] was happy. It went well,” the official said.
The IEC set aside Saturday as a special voting day to give those who won't be able to vote on the official election day an opportunity to cast their ballots.
TimesLIVE