WATCH | Rival Christian leaders clash in battle for support of saved souls at polls

Former ACDP heavyweight slams 'wicked' incidents ahead of polls
It’s pastor versus pastor for the Christian vote as souls head to the polls in the hope of local government redemption.
Former African Christian Democratic Party chair Jerome Swartz this week lashed out at “wicked” attempts to discredit him and his new party, the African Restoration Alliance.
Swartz resigned from the ACDP last year after falling out with some of his fellow leaders. The ACDP subsequently accused the ARA of rebranding its posters to promote the ARA.
Swartz, who heads the Jesus Celebration International Church which has multiple branches in and around Cape Town, took to YouTube ahead of Monday’s polls to warn his followers of a campaign to discredit the ARA.
He cited numerous alleged cases of intimidation as well as a court case involving himself and some of his companies.
Swartz said it was odd that a case against him in the Cape Town high court, dating back to November last year, should have coincided with the launch of his party.
“I find it strange that a case should be started without legitimate cause,” Swartz said. “This is an attempt to discredit myself.
“I urge our members not to give up the fight. We are going to have a positive outcome (in the polls).”
TimesLIVE has seen court documents filed by Standard Bank in March against Swartz and his partner, Lucille Swartz.
According to the papers, the bank sought a sequestration order against the couple's joint estate, which included a R7m property in Constantia. The bank claimed their estate was “factually insolvent”.
The outcome of the case is unclear and Standard Bank declined to comment on the matter this week.
An ARA spokesperson said the matter was sub judice. “Dr Swartz cannot comment,” the spokesperson said. “It's sub judice which means we can't make any comment because of the sensitivity of the case and it's in front of the court. We find it strange that this matter was instituted when the party was started.”
TimesLIVE was unable to speak directly with Swartz to clarify the circumstances of the Standard Bank application.
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said Swartz left the party under a cloud. “He had some accusations that he could not verify. He was asked to give proof but could not give any proof,” Meshoe said.
On its website, the Jesus Celebration International Church claims more than 7,000 members, 40 satellite branches, “and more than 700 cell groups throughout the Western Cape and George”.
