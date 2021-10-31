ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Last day for special voters to cast their ballot

October 31 2021 - 11:11

Helen Zille throws barbs at IEC as she casts her special vote

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has expressed concern about the IEC's handling of the local government elections, saying the party is hoping for “no messing around” from the electoral commission.

“The DA is very ready, we just hope the IEC is ready and we hope that there is no messing around with the MEC7 forms. We will be watching that very, closely,” she said on Saturday.

“We don't have confidence in the IEC, we've said that often. They've got a lot to prove to win our confidence back,” she said.