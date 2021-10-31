Politics

ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Last day for special voters to cast their ballot

31 October 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Special voters arrives at Pinelands in Cape Town to cast their vote.
Image: Esa Alexander

Helen Zille throws barbs at IEC as she casts her special vote

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has expressed concern about the IEC's handling of the local government elections, saying the party is hoping for “no messing around” from the electoral commission.

“The DA is very ready, we just hope the IEC is ready and we hope that there is no messing around with the MEC7 forms. We will be watching that very, closely,” she said on Saturday.

“We don't have confidence in the IEC, we've said that often. They've got a lot to prove to win our confidence back,” she said.

Battering winds expected in Western and Northern Cape on election day

Voters in parts of the Western and Northern Cape are in for a challenging time on Monday as heavy winds are predicted and polling stations set up in IEC tents are expected to receive a battering.

While the weather forecast for the local government elections on Monday is for warm and sunny conditions across Gauteng and no significant weather events in other parts of the country — potentially destructive winds are forecast for the southern extremities of the Western Cape as well as Calvinia, Sutherland and Fraserburg in the Northern Cape.

“I can smell the victory,” says Ramaphosa in last election campaign push

With only a few hours to go before South Africans cast their vote for the local government elections, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said he was confident that his party was going to surprise many.

“ Many people who thought that the ANC was on its knees and that the ANC will not mount a very successful campaign. We have mounted a really powerful campaign,” said Ramaphosa.

Speaking after addressing a small crowd which had gathered for a community meeting at the Kopanong Sports Ground in Ivory Park, Ramaphosa said: “Our own assessment is that the ANC is ready, we are fully and completely ready for the elections. Our supporters and members are primed to go out in great numbers to go and support the ANC and vote for the ANC.”

Last day for special voters to cast their ballot

