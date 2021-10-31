“I can smell the victory,” says Ramaphosa in last election campaign push

With only a few hours to go before South Africans cast their vote for the local government elections, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said he was confident that his party was going to surprise many.

“ Many people who thought that the ANC was on its knees and that the ANC will not mount a very successful campaign. We have mounted a really powerful campaign,” said Ramaphosa.

Speaking after addressing a small crowd which had gathered for a community meeting at the Kopanong Sports Ground in Ivory Park, Ramaphosa said: “Our own assessment is that the ANC is ready, we are fully and completely ready for the elections. Our supporters and members are primed to go out in great numbers to go and support the ANC and vote for the ANC.”

He thanked party members and supporters for driving the campaign.