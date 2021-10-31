When days are dark, these Soweto residents feel left out in the cold by politicians

Sefatsa said she won’t be voting on Monday as, “I have too many problems. My uncle died yesterday and that is the reason why we are still sitting on the mourning mattress.”

Given an opportunity to speak to Ramaphosa, Sefastsa said she would tell him: “You need to fix things. I don’t understand why we even voted for you. We regret voting for you. When we grew up, we believed that the ANC was going to better our lives and that ANC of old really helped our parents. But now things have changed. The government is failing us too much.”

She added she heard that in Chiawelo, where Ramaphosa grew up and where his sister Ivy Ramaphosa resides, there are never blackouts.

“We heard that when there was no electricity there, the community went to protest and the power was restored within six hours. We wish we could also be prioritised and if push comes to shove, we will also protest. But this thing of burning tyres and blocking the roads is painful because I am the breadwinner and if I don’t go home, it’s really bad.”

Standing under a tree across from Sefatsa’s home, Oupa Molefe, 54, said he feels disrespected by the government. “Especially the president because we gave him a memorandum with a list of demands when he came to campaign here. We told him that our transformer did not blow up, it was switched off but there is still not electricity,” he said.

Molofe said after Ramaphosa’s visit, the community was visited by Gauteng premier David Makhura and newly elected Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane, who promised to restore the electricity. “Till today we have no electricity.”

Molefe said on Monday he will vote so that he can give another party a chance to govern. “I will never ever vote for the ANC again. I am not going to protest because if we protest, they will win. We need to go and vote so that we can remove them from power.”

Around the corner in Legwale Street, gogo Motsidisi Lunga, 65, is sitting on her bed resting.

The elderly woman, who has breathing problems, uses an oxygen machine and a nebuliser, which need electricity. “It’s difficult. I use oxygen because my levels are low and without electricity it does not work,” said Lunga.

When asked how she copes, she said: “We try. We got an extension cable to connect to the house across the road but the cars drive over the cable and then it breaks and then I have to replace it all the time.”