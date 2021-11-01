Brolly politic in Cape Town as downpour puts damper on voting queues

Voters braved driving rain to turn up in dripping numbers at polling stations in Cape Town’s “deep south” on Monday.

In Muizenberg, surfers in wetsuits jogged past a queue of sodden voters flanking the beachfront polling station, while in Kalk Bay voters snaking towards the community centre took refuge in the coffee-scented Dalebrook Café next-door.

The “DA fortress” of ward 64 looks set to return incumbent Aimee Kuhl, despite concerns around voting glitches.

Party representatives outside polling stations in Muizenberg and Fish Hoek expressed frustration about the slow processing of voters.