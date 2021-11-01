DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga blames IEC for glitches 'in our voting strongholds'
Gauteng, DA leader Solly Msimanga has cast aspersions on the IEC, saying some of its technical and logistical shortfalls have affected voters' rights, especially in DA strongholds.
Msimanga told TimesLIVE that the party had noticed a trend of a lack of equipment and insufficient ballots.
“The institution entrusted with ensuring people can exercise their right is failing people. They need to take responsibility for it; we’ve raised this issue around registration about the machine and glitches itself. They said there were glitches they addressed, but the same issues are still coming up.
“In some instances people have got confirmation that they have been registered, but when they arrive they are told they are registered in another ward,” Msimanga said.
WATCH: @SollyMsimanga from the DA says the IEC "is failing the people" due to voter management devices not working at some stations.#LGE2021 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/72ejlSaTt3— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) November 1, 2021
WATCH: The EFF's @OmphileMaotwe is also complaining of issues with the new voter management devices that the @IECSouthAfrica is using in this election.#LGE2021 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/tCHKbhFVVz— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) November 1, 2021
In certain parts where the DA is in stronger positions, machines are not functional.
“Queues become longer and people want to go. We told the IEC to revert to their old system of ensuring voters can vote,” he added.
EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe said the voters' management devices have been working on and off.
“It’s off for 20 minutes, and then 15 minutes, it’s been a frustration because that’s what makes our people impatient because they have been lied to for 27 years. They have not received the services they need and they turned up to change their vote but when they get to the station they have to wait in long queues,” Maotwe said.
The IEC's Dr Nomsa Masuku said in a statement: “We have noted reports from our call centre regarding some registered voters who can’t find their names on the voters' roll or approved MEC7 list. The commission is attending and responding to complaints as they are raised.
“Investigations have been conducted into the reported shortage of ballot papers in several voting districts. As pointed out earlier, there should be no shortage because the commission procured 100% of the ballots needed. We are happy to report that the shortages from distribution issues have been resolved and the commission continues to monitor voting station performance in this regard.”
TimesLIVE