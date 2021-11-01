Politics

De Lille in good spirits as she queues in the rain to cast her vote

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
01 November 2021 - 11:32
Leader of the GOOD party, Patricia de Lille, braving the rain to cast her vote in Pinelands on Monday morning.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana

GOOD leader Patricia de Lille stood in pouring rain for about 20 minutes to cast her vote at Pinelands Primary School in Cape Town on Monday.

“I’m feeling good this morning. Come rain or sunshine, we have to do our civic duty and get out to vote,” she said.

“We knew a week ago that it was going to rain today so we had to make the necessary preparations.”

De Lille said she was concerned about voter apathy in general and the rain in Cape Town was adding to the problem.

The party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Brett Herron, who was part of De Lille’s entourage, is hoping for a “good” outcome.

Herron said he voted first thing in the morning at Kirstenbosch.

“It was an honour to put a cross next to GOOD and we are hoping for a good outcome,” he said. “

“Yes, I’m voting for myself to be elected, I’m voting for our city, but mostly I’m voting for a new path for our city.”

Herron also raised fears that the weather could “suppress the vote”.

“I’m hoping people will come out in their numbers despite the rain because if we don’t vote today, our next chance to change the city’s trajectory is 2026. Let’s not let the rain keep us away.”

TimesLIVE

