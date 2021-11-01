Elections for what, we prefer a dip in the sea, say Durban beachgoers

Johannesburg brothers TK and Zolile Mazibuko decided to spend their long weekend at the beach.

“It will be useless for me to vote. I voted in the previous election and things just got worse. Even if I was in Joburg, I would not have voted. I want the ANC out. They are too relaxed and eating our money,” said TK.

His main bone of contention is electricity supply.

“Miraculously we have had no load-shedding since Saturday. Tomorrow it will return after elections.

“Potholes are not even a problem any longer. It’s become a norm now to avoid them.”

Though the brothers will not make their mark, they are hoping the smaller parties will find success at the polls.

A waitress at a beachfront eatery, who did not want to identified, said she was disappointed she would not get a chance to vote.

“By the time I finish my shift the polling station will be closed. I'm disappointed but I have to work,” she said.

TimesLIVE