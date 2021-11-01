ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | 'We wanted to be the first to exercise our rights'

When TimesLIVE arrived at the voting station of ward 68, in Masizani Primary School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, there were four men on the queue who were eager to vote.

Vincent Baloyi said he woke up at 5am and wanted to be the first in the queue to exercise his rights.

"We were expecting that it would be in and out when we get here, but we know that they will be opening at 7am. We wanted to be the first people to exercise our rights and then go do other things after voting. Sometimes when you come here late you find that the queue is long and you get discouraged and turn back," he said.

Baloyi said he wanted to ensure that a right political party takes charge.

"We want to put the right people on the right position, it doesn't help if you don't vote, you might be angry because of another party but if you don't vote you might be giving a party that you don't want a chance to rule, so you need to vote."

He complained of the state of the area saying a change is needed. — Shonisani Tshikalange