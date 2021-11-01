ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | 'We wanted to be the first to exercise our rights'
November 1 — 07:20
Confusion after aged turned away for special votes over ‘missing' names
A DA candidate for ward 23 in Ekurhuleni has asked how free and fair the local government elections will be after hundreds of residents in retirement villages in the area were not able to cast their special votes this weekend.
Andrè du Plessis asked this question after hundreds of elderly residents in three retirement villages in the Benoni area were denied the right to cast their special votes.
This is despite Du Plessis registering about 400 residents with the Electoral Commission (IEC) three weeks ago.
November 1 — 07:10
Queue growing at Boikhutso voting station in Lichtenburg, North West
Voter Khido Tlhabe from Boikhutso says she's voting for the ANC because the party has done a lot for her. She was one of the first people to arrive at the voting station just after 6am @TimesLIVE #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/SjOWtO57Ss— Belinda Pheto (@BelindaaPheto) November 1, 2021
November 1 — 07:08
Do you know your ward councillor?
South Africans from all walks of life in Soweto, Mayfair and Simon’s Town were asked a simple question: ‘Who is your elected ward councillor?’ The results were surprising as local elections will take place on November 1 2021.
November 1 — 07:04
'We wanted to be the first people to exercise our rights'
When TimesLIVE arrived at the voting station of ward 68, in Masizani Primary School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, there were four men on the queue who were eager to vote.
Vincent Baloyi said he woke up at 5am and wanted to be the first in the queue to exercise his rights.
"We were expecting that it would be in and out when we get here, but we know that they will be opening at 7am. We wanted to be the first people to exercise our rights and then go do other things after voting. Sometimes when you come here late you find that the queue is long and you get discouraged and turn back," he said.
Baloyi said he wanted to ensure that a right political party takes charge.
"We want to put the right people on the right position, it doesn't help if you don't vote, you might be angry because of another party but if you don't vote you might be giving a party that you don't want a chance to rule, so you need to vote."
He complained of the state of the area saying a change is needed. — Shonisani Tshikalange
November 1 — 06:53
'All politicians are the same'
Tshepo Machuisa of Boikhutso in Lichtenburg says he is not going to vote and none of his family members will be voting today. He says there is bo service delivery and he doesn't want to give another party a chance because 'all politicians are the same' #LGE2021 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/suNNgGvDU3— Belinda Pheto (@BelindaaPheto) November 1, 2021
November 1 — 06:47
A slow start in Alexandra
A slow start to election day in Alexandra, ward 105 at Kwabekilanga Secondary School.
Dineo Malope says though she’s eager to vote, she needs to head to work as she waits for 7am to officially cast her vote: “Everyone in Alex we don’t have basic services, there’s nothing that goes well around here. There’s water in the streets, dirt everywhere and we don’t have reliable water or electricity. I’m gonna vote for anyone that wants to put me first, I’m not loyal to any party.”
Sandile Mavundla, an ANC volunteer and community leader, said challenges faced by Alexandra residents can only be resolved once the land question has been answered.
“In 2019 people of Alex became neglected, so much that they took to the streets. But this was not the fault of the ANC but opportunistic people who wanted to dampen the name of the party ... Leaders do their best to give people services but the land dispute will help solve the housing problem and decongest Alex,” Mavundla said.
He said they have done the groundwork and were confident the numbers will speak for them. “We’re here for victory.” — Kgaugelo Masweneng
November 1 — 06:32
Turn up at your voting station between 7am to 9pm and make your mark
Rise and shine Mzansi! It’s Election Day!🗳️— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 1, 2021
Our democracy needs all of us. Turn up and put an X for your community.
Remember to vote at the voting station where you’re registered between 7am to 9pm. #EveryVoiceTogether #LGE2021 pic.twitter.com/q3MZgb8wTj
November 1 2021 — 05:30
The ball is in the court of South African voters as they head to the polls.
INCORRECTLY MARKED BALLOT PAPER #LGE2021— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 31, 2021
If you incorrectly mark a ballot & realise it before placing it in ballot box, ask Presiding Officer for a new ballot. Ensure incorrect ballot is marked as “cancelled”. Once ballot is in box, it can't be removed. pic.twitter.com/XbgLm1AXvA