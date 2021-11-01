eThekwini could do with a good dose of DA government to clean up after the ANC municipality, says Steenhuisen

The former DA caucus leader of eThekwini municipality said it had been misruled in the last 20 years, including by former ANC mayor Zandile Gumede who was allegedly involved in a number of “shenanigans”.

He said this was a far cry from how things were when then mayor Obed Mlaba worked alongside city manager Mike Sutcliffe.

“It saddens me that eThekwini has lost its shine. We have the best weather and people in eThekwini and the best ingredients for a great city,” said Steenhuisen.

He said the party was hoping to win the uMngeni municipality.

“We are just two seats from winning.”

He said the party would not concern itself with coalition talks at this stage.

“Our focus has been on getting more DA votes in the ballot boxes. We will worry about that after November 2.”

He said the DA had learnt hard lessons in coalition partnerships in the past.

He said once coalition negotiations begin, they will be on the look out for parties that share the same values as the DA.

Provincial leader Francois Rodgers, who cast his vote in Kokstad, said he was pleased by reports of good voter turnout.

Like Steenhuisen, Rodgers believed the DA would clinch uMngeni. He said the party had also been emboldened by the recent sudden resignation of uMngeni deputy mayor Nompumelelo Buthelezi.

He said Buthelezi had dumped the ruling party, citing “corruption and poor service delivery”.

He predicted ANC electoral support would dip below 50% in eThekwini.

The DA’s provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson maintained the ANC was vulnerable.

“We have worked hard,” said Macpherson.

TimesLIVE