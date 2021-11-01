Politics

eThekwini presiding officer arrested in alleged vote rigging incident

01 November 2021 - 13:03 By TIMESLIVE
The IEC confirmed that a presiding officer has been arrested after he was found allegedly stuffing ballot papers into a box.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The IEC has confirmed that a presiding officer in the eThekwini Metro was arrested after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box on Monday.

In a statement, the commission said: “The matter is now in the hands of the South African Police.

“This incident, which did not affect voting, is a testament to the inbuilt safeguards in the voting process that also include an active role for party and independent candidate agents.”

This comes after the IEC in KZN said on Sunday that police are investigating an allegation of vote rigging in ward 93, Kusakusa Primary School, in the Mbumbulu area.

This after a presiding officer was allegedly discovered by party agents stuffing marked ballot papers into a ballot box.

IEC KZN communications officer Thabani Ngwira said: “This remains an allegation and SAPS are still investigating.”

He said the IEC would comment further once they had received a report from police.

