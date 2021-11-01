Helen Zille opens assault case after clash with police at EC voting station

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating a case of assault against an Eastern Cape police officer, who is accused of dragging DA federal council chair Helen Zille out of the Fernwood Park Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu told HeraldLIVE that Zille had opened a case of assault against the police.

“According to Zille, due to the long queue, she walked down the line asking people to wait. She further stated that when she got to the front of the queue, the ANC observers accused her of canvassing.

“She then alleged that an officer instructed her to leave the premises and threatened to arrest her and put her in the back of a police vehicle,” said Naidu.