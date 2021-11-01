'I wish he was here': Mabopane residents vote in the shadow of murdered councillor Tshepo Motaung

“When they have won, they should do good things for us. We also ask our councillors to do good things and make changes. Our president must work for us. We want to live in nice places. We love Ramaphosa,” she said.

She said crime was a problem in the area.

“It is not decreasing. We don’t know how it’s going to end. We have tried to patrol but it’s the same, there is no change. We used to patrol the whole night and they still steal, so it’s not decreasing,” she said.

Legibile said she hoped that the elected councillor would deal with crime.

“I wish he [Motaung] was here because he was our councillor. Last time when we voted he was here and it was fun. We felt pain at the way they killed him because he should have been here today, even though we don’t know what would have happened ... but he should have been here,” she said.

