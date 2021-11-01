IEC apologises to Change Party for error in PR ballot papers

The IEC has apologised to the Change Party for an error on the proportional representation (PR) ballot papers in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

According to reports, the party’s president Lesiba Molokomme raised the matter with the commission after it was discovered that the party’s name had been replaced with that of another party on the PR ballot papers in both metros.

“The commission offers its sincere apologies to the leadership, supporters and voters of Change Party for this error on the ballot,” said the IEC’s commissioner, Mosotho Moepya.