Politics

IEC apologises to Change Party for error in PR ballot papers

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
01 November 2021 - 21:57
The Change Party's name was replaced with that of another party on ballot papers in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
The Change Party's name was replaced with that of another party on ballot papers in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. 
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The IEC has apologised to the Change Party for an error on the proportional representation (PR) ballot papers in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg. 

According to reports, the party’s president Lesiba Molokomme raised the matter with the commission after it was discovered that the party’s name had been replaced with that of another party on the PR ballot papers in both metros. 

“The commission offers its sincere apologies to the leadership, supporters and voters of Change Party for this error on the ballot,” said the IEC’s commissioner, Mosotho Moepya.

Reading a joint statement at the national results centre in Pretoria on Monday, Moepya said the leadership of Change Party approached the matter with the view to seeking a resolution in the national interest, and not just for their party’s interest. 

“The Electoral Commission and Change Party wish to announce that they have reached an amicable solution to the problem of the incorrect name of the Change Party on the PR ballot papers for Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg.

“The discussions between the parties unfolded in a cordial spirit seeking to find a solution to an obviously intractable challenge,” the statement read.

It was not immediately clear what the solution was, and there was no opportunity for questions at the end of the reading of the joint statement.

TimesLIVE

