'It's nonsensical. What must I vote for?': sinkholes swallow hope on the West Rand

Martha Thekiso lives in a renovated house in Pedi section of Khutsong on the West Rand — right where five other families had to be moved from their homes because of sinkholes.

Those houses remain abandoned, in a dilapidated state.

Sunday Times Daily reported in January that only 840 of the 26,583 families living in the area, almost 65% of whose homes had been classified as high-risk and not suitable for human habitation, had been relocated to a safer area.

The municipality said at the time that it needed more than R6bn to relocate families and for infrastructure development.

When TimesLIVE visited the area, it was cordoned off due to a sunken tarred road which posed a danger to motorists and children.

Thekiso, 67, said on Monday that she had lived in the area for more than 30 years.

“I do not know where they are moving us to. All I know is they will move us to RDP houses,” she said. She also does not know if there is a sinkhole beneath her house.

“I don't think I am safe in this house because I don't know what is going on underground. I'm scared but what makes me mad is that when they move us they will take us to RDP houses. What happens to the work I have done in this house?” she asked.

Thekiso took TimesLIVE on a tour of her house to show the improvements she made over the years.