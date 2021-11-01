KZN communities dig trenches, lock gates and vandalise a station to stop elections

Road closures, locked gates, trenches and a voting station break-in were some of the incidents that hampered the electoral process in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

IEC KZN said in a statement on Monday that two voting stations didn’t open in Umzinto on the KZN south coast on Monday because the community dug trenches to prevent access.

“One was opened today and this morning the process of moving from the second original voting station to an alternative venue got under way,” the IEC said.

The commission said a voting station was broken into overnight at Ward 14 near Marianhill, west of Durban.