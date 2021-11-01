No lights, water or sanitation but informal dwellers still swear by black, green and gold

Phindile Xaba has been without electricity for a year after a fire broke out at the Reservoir Hills, Durban, informal settlement where she lives.

Despite her power woes Xaba will not vote for any other party but the ANC.

“We don’t have much of a choice, the eThekwini municipality is run by the ANC. It's the only party I know so well,” said Xaba, kitted out in her ANC ensemble.

“I'm hoping things will get better. It's been very tough. I'm not sure why the power has not yet come back. But we saw the municipality working here a few days ago,” she said.

She said illegal dumping was rife in the area - part of which was hit by rioting and looting during July's civil unrest - because residents at the informal settlement often did not receive refuse bags.

“But I'm faithful to my party,” she said.

A few kilometres away at the Springfield Hindu School in Springfield - another area left decimated by the unrest - residents from nearby informal settlements queued to make their mark.