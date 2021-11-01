Opposition parties want urgent suspension of Monday’s curfew​​

Opposition parties contending in local government elections press for a curfew waiver

Opposition parties are pressing for a waiver of the national lockdown curfew of midnight on Monday, November 1. This as the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and political parties hash out extending the closure of voting after issues with the voters’ roll.



Siviwe Gwarube, the DA’s spokesperson, said the curfew was “an imposition that should be waived tonight considering the fact that the voting stations close at 9pm and there have been widely reported delays with the IEC.”..