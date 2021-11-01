People have a right to complain and raise issues, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said newly elected Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has been carrying a book detailing what needs to be done in several areas around Gauteng.

“These are the needs, budget, complaints, challenges of our people and he has always said, ‘Mr President, this is what we are going to do, this is how we are going to do it and this is how much it is going to cost.’ This, for me, is the way our local representatives should be doing their work. Understanding the problems and challenges of our people ... to know what needs to be done and how much it will cost.”

Ramaphosa pledged that the country was entering a different era of municipal service delivery.

“I would like to suggest that municipal services are going to be very different from now on. But I have also been saying that wherever it has been difficult and where we cannot deliver properly, the least we can do is to go and explain to our people and tell them why we have not been able to do it at the time and what our plan is.”

Ramaphosa said he has found that when this is done, “people have a level of understanding and also forgiveness. In the past we have not always done that and we are the first to admit it.”

He urged all South Africans to vote as “they will be ushering us into a new era, be it electricity, water, sewage, sanitation, houses, they want to see us make an effort and this time around, I would like to see all municipalities make an effort.”