Residents vote to change Nyanga’s status as ‘murder capital of the world’

Residents in Nyanga hope their votes in the 2021 municipal elections will win the fight against crime in the Cape Town township.

Voters told TimesLIVE on Monday that Nyanga’s unenviable reputation as “the murder capital of the world” had eclipsed its rich heritage and the community’s good deeds.

Nyanga community policing forum chair Martin Makasi wore two hats on Monday, as crime fighter and ANC activist. He spent the day transporting elderly people to the Assembly of God Church where they cast their votes.

“I am helping transport voters with the hope that we will be able to wrestle back the city’s governance,” said Makasi.