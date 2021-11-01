Smaller parties will 'eat DA's lunch' in Cape Town, says UIM leader

United Independent Movement (UIM) leader Neil de Beer believes the DA will lose its majority in Cape Town.

De Beer said on Monday it was unhealthy for one party to have an overwhelming majority in any council. He is a former member of the ANC. De Beer defected from the apartheid security police to become an ANC operative in the 1980s. UIM is one of the new political parties contesting the 2021 municipal elections.

“The energy at the polling stations is like 1994, I am standing in Mitchells Plain right now,” he said.