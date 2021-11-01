Voting day a mixed bag of woe, pride and frustration in Pretoria

In Ward 22, while some walked out having cast their votes, Jacob Mochadibang walked out of the voting station in Mabopane north of Pretoria, with a sad face after being told his name did not appear on the voters' roll.

After looking forward to vote for the first time, the 49-year old's excitement soon turned sour as he was turned away. Still desperate to vote, he was planning to go to surrounding voting stations to see if by any luck, he appeared on their list.

“I have registered, I wonder how it is possible that my name isn't here, as I even received confirmation.

“I am not OK. When the IEC said we must register to vote, I did that, but I don’t understand why they say I don’t appear on the voters' roll.

"I was sitting here for longer than 30 minutes and they have been taking me from place to place. They have been sending different people, but nothing happens,” he said.

Joining him in voting day woes, Innocentia Ndhlovu, who recently moved from the North West, said she was also not on the voters' roll despite registering.

"I feel like a failure. I can’t vote here, I can’t go back to vote in Rustenburg when I live here now,” she said.

"I don’t know if they don’t want my vote, but if you don’t vote, how do you fight for your rights?"