Politics

WATCH | Alexandra resident arrives at 3am to be first voter in ward as South Africans hope for change

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
01 November 2021 - 11:49

Forty-seven-year-old Alexandra resident Brian Khafela says he arrived at his local church at 3am to ensure he’d be the first to vote in his ward. 

“I got here at about 3.09am, because I wanted to be the first voter of the day and ensure that victory will emerge tomorrow, where we’ll get the real freedom,” he says. 

Khafela joined other residents taking to the area’s polling stations early on Monday, casting their votes in the municipal elections.

Many voiced dissatisfaction with service delivery and the hope that their votes will bring change.

The outcome of the elections will be announced later this week. 

MORE

WATCH: Scuffle at Mamelodi voting station as people demand to be added to voters' list

Thabo Lekalala, who is casting his vote at Mamelodi East Ward 93, said he was worried by the violence outside the voting station on Monday morning.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Archbishop Desmond Tutu and wife Leah cast their votes

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah cast their special votes at their Milnerton home in Cape Town.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics
  3. 'They are very angry': Electricity supply a key issue as election day edges ... Politics
  4. Smiles and apologies — that’s how Ramaphosa charmed voters Politics
  5. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics

Latest Videos

Alexandra resident arrives at 3am to be first voter in ward as South Africans ...
Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out