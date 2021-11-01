WATCH | Alexandra resident arrives at 3am to be first voter in ward as South Africans hope for change

Forty-seven-year-old Alexandra resident Brian Khafela says he arrived at his local church at 3am to ensure he’d be the first to vote in his ward.

“I got here at about 3.09am, because I wanted to be the first voter of the day and ensure that victory will emerge tomorrow, where we’ll get the real freedom,” he says.

Khafela joined other residents taking to the area’s polling stations early on Monday, casting their votes in the municipal elections.

Many voiced dissatisfaction with service delivery and the hope that their votes will bring change.

The outcome of the elections will be announced later this week.