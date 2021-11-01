WATCH | ‘I will die ANC, no matter the difficulties’: David Mabuza

“I voted the ANC. I will die in the ANC”, deputy president David Mabuza said after casting his vote in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Monday.

Mabuza voted at Ajuri Farm not far from his home. He said he has been voting at this polling this station for years.

“I voted the ANC. It’s my blood. I will die ANC no matter the difficulties. I’m prepared to die within this movement,” he said.

The deputy president said the ability to exercise the right to vote was an achievement that must not be taken for granted.