‘We don’t need a John Wick, we need a proper metro police service,’ says voter in Eersterust

She said crime was through the roof.

“We don’t need a John Wick. What we need is a proper metro police service,” she said in reference to the nickname used to describe one or more people reportedly behind the murder of several notorious gangsters in neighbouring Mamelodi.

She said she had voted for an improvement in service delivery.

“For once we just want decent services and to make sure the council remembers that we actually exist and deserve services as well.

“We want nice parks and decent facilities for our children to be able to play safely and have access to proper extramural activities.”

For 67-year-old Mamelodi East resident Ester Ndlovu, crime is the biggest fear.

Having cast her vote in the township east of Pretoria, she said she had voted so she and her family could be safe in her home and on the streets.

“This guy John Wick who is killing the gangsters in our area is a bad man but not as bad as the gangs here.”

For months criminal gangs fighting for control of the township have been terrorising residents.

“It is so bad. Every night you hear of people being robbed and killed. These gangster come into your home. You are not safe on the street and you are not safe in your home.

“This person called John Wick has come and is killing these gangsters, but it is the police who should be killing them. It is not just anyone who should do that. What happens if he kills the wrong person? Crime makes me sad. I voted so that we have better police in Pretoria because the police we have now are not doing a good job.

“They are not catching the criminals. It is the criminals who are winning which is wrong. I really hope my vote makes a difference," she said.

TimesLIVE