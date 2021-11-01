‘We don’t need AK47s to remove criminals’: Herman Mashaba votes in Sandton

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was elated to cast his vote at the Sandton fire station in Gauteng on Monday, despite long queues and sweltering hot weather.

He was accompanied by the party’s leadership, who all said victory was certain.

The party is hoping for an outright win in the highly contested Johannesburg metro “to bring about real change”.

“I’m very excited to have cast my vote. We will wait for the results within the next 24 hours. We’re positive as ActionSA because we made it clear from day one that we’re not going to be a party of opposition because that’s the only way we can make a difference to the lives of our people and our country,” said Mashaba.