We'll get 65% of the vote in Seshego, says Malema as he votes in R2,000 Versace jeans with price tag still on

01 November 2021 - 16:22
EFF leader Julius Malema received a warm welcome when he cast his vote at Mpongele Primary School in Seshego on Monday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi /The Sunday Times.

While staunch EFF supporters arrived at a polling station in Seshego, Limpopo, clad mostly in their red party T-shirts, leader Julius Malema rocked up in his Versace jeans — with the price tag still attached.

One could not miss the green Versace jeans tag, and their price:  R1,998.

After waiting in line for more than half an hour alongside his wife, Mantoa, Malema finally cast his vote. He expressed confidence that his party would secure at least 65% of the votes in Seshego.

Speaking to journalists after voting at Mpongele Primary School, Malema said the EFF had done all it could on the campaign trail.

“We have done everything humanly possible. We have gone to every corner of SA. The leadership and members of the EFF were on the ground. The people have heard the message of the EFF and they have received it very well.

“We can only hope for the best. It's now in the hands of South Africans. The youth of SA must come out in their numbers. This is about their future. This is about them,” said Malema.

He said the youth needed to understand that they could not leave crucial issues of governance in the hands of the elderly.

“I hope wherever the young people are, they are readying themselves to close on a high note,” said Malema.

At the voting station where Malema was voting, scores of elderly people had arrived to cast their votes since the early morning, some holding on to their old green ID books.

“I'm happy with the turnout of the old people, but we need the youth to come out,” said Malema.

After casting his vote, Malema headed to an EFF tent outside the school.

An elderly woman approached Malema in excitement. She told the EFF leader that she knew him well as he had grown up in front of her in Seshego.

Malema gave her a warm reception before she returned to the ANC camp that was singing loudly opposite the EFF, trying to drown out the EFF songs.

As Malema left and headed to his late grandmother's house a street away, an elderly man clad in a red EFF T-shirt walked behind his convoy, beaming happily that he had seen Malema.

