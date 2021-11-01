We've learnt to live with violence, says voter in crime-ridden KZN's murder capital
The crime-ridden streets of Imbali - a township outside KwaZulu-Natal's capital of Pietermaritzburg - were bustling on Monday afternoon, a stark contrast to voting stations in the area which were dead quiet.
Out of the thousands of registered voters in ward 22, only 504 had made their way to the Sinamuva Public Primary School to cast their vote by about 3pm.
Seated in his car outside the voting station Mthokozisi Ngcobo, 33, said many residents had learnt to live with crime.
“We can't curb crime, it's only law enforcement who can, and they are failing dismally. We have to learn to live with it. The intervention from the government and the police is very slow.”
The area, which falls within the Plessislaer policing precinct, has been plagued by violence, recording 70 murders in the first three months of this year, the highest in the province.
Community members say they live in fear.
Proudly donning her ANC attire, Zinhle Mhlongo, 56, said she remained hopeful that the ruling party would in time ensure a better life for the residents of Imbali.
“There have been developments in the area, they are prioritising infrastructure but crime is still an issue.”
TimesLIVE