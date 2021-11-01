Politics

We've learnt to live with violence, says voter in crime-ridden KZN's murder capital

Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief
01 November 2021 - 17:00
An Imbali resident walks past the voting station in the crime-ridden township on Monday.
An Imbali resident walks past the voting station in the crime-ridden township on Monday.
Image: Orrin Singh

The crime-ridden streets of Imbali - a township outside KwaZulu-Natal's capital of Pietermaritzburg - were bustling on Monday afternoon, a stark contrast to voting stations in the area which were dead quiet.

Out of the thousands of registered voters in ward 22, only 504 had made their way to the Sinamuva Public Primary School to cast their vote by about 3pm.

Seated in his car outside the voting station Mthokozisi Ngcobo, 33, said many residents had learnt to live with crime.

“We can't curb crime, it's only law enforcement who can, and they are failing dismally. We have to learn to live with it. The intervention from the government and the police is very slow.”

The area, which falls within the Plessislaer policing precinct, has been plagued by violence, recording 70 murders in the first three months of this year, the highest in the province.

Community members say they live in fear.

Proudly donning her ANC attire, Zinhle Mhlongo, 56, said she remained hopeful that the ruling party would in time ensure a better life for the residents of Imbali.

“There have been developments in the area, they are prioritising infrastructure but crime is still an issue.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Pietermaritzburg was a dump long before the riots

The effects of the past week’s unrest and destruction of property will have dire consequences for the KwaZulu-Natal capital, where residents have ...
News
3 months ago

Robbers grab cellphones worth nearly R1m from KZN store, police on their trail

Police are searching for three armed men who allegedly robbed a Pietermaritzburg store on Monday and escaped with R980,000 worth of cellphones
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics
  3. 'They are very angry': Electricity supply a key issue as election day edges ... Politics
  4. Smiles and apologies — that’s how Ramaphosa charmed voters Politics
  5. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021