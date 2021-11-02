ANC retains Lesedi in Gauteng with just over half of the votes

The ANC has retained the Lesedi municipality after it received 50.43% of the votes in Monday’s local government elections.

This is the first municipality in Gauteng whose results have been fully counted and processed.

The result means the ANC will get 13 council seats, the opposition DA will be allocated five and the EFF will get four seats.

Nthabi Tsipana, Electoral Commission (IEC) Gauteng provincial manager of electoral matters, confirmed the outcome on Tuesday afternoon.

“Lesedi municipality has 40 voting stations and all have been concluded. In Lesedi we are seeing the ANC leading the pack, followed by the DA,” said Tsipana.

She said in Midvaal, which is run by the DA, the IEC was at 92% completion. The municipality is expected to be retained by the DA, which is leading at 68.22%, followed by the ANC with 16.72% of the votes.

Tsipana said in Johannesburg, the IEC had processed 163 out of 867 voting stations. In Ekurhuleni 207 of the 643 stations had been processed and in Tshwane only 86 of the 778.