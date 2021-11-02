‘Confident’ Malema says the EFF will win the local government elections with 65% of the vote

The EFF will receive 65% of the votes when the results of the local government elections are announced.

This is according to the party’s leader Julius Malema, who said he was confident in the work put in by the party during its campaign across the country.

Malema, who spoke after casting his vote at Mponegele Primary School in Limpopo on Monday, said victory was imminent for the party and that the youth vote could be decisive when all the ballots are counted.

“We are going to get 65% in Polokwane and the whole of SA. We are aiming for a decisive victory and we have done everything humanly possible and have been to all corners of SA,” said Malema.

“We are happy that our people have received the message because the EFF leadership was on the ground, so were the ground forces of the EFF. We can only hope for the best.”