CSIR predicts losses for the ANC in most major metros

If the predictions by the CSIR come through, it means the top three metros in Gauteng will again be governed by coalitions.

The second-biggest party, the DA, which runs Tshwane via a coalition, has also failed to get an outright majority in the three metros.

In Tshwane, the CSIR places the DA at 34.6%, making it the biggest party in the metro.

The party is at 30% in Ekurhuleni and 31.7% in Johannesburg.

The CSIR places the EFF as the third-biggest party in Gauteng. The party is at 12% in Johannesburg, 11.3% in Ekurhuleni and 11.9% in Tshwane.

Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA is at 9.3% in Johannesburg, 6.2% in Ekurhuleni and 5.9% in Tshwane.

In eThekwini, the ANC drops to 42.2%, meaning it will need a coalition partner to govern.

The DA, according to the CSIR, becomes the biggest party in Nelson Mandela Bay at 43.9%, meaning the party may again lead the municipality via a coalition.

In Cape Town, the report shows, the DA wins the municipality outright with 54.4% while the ANC only gets 20% of the vote.

Nationally, the report shows the ANC will get 46.7% of the total vote while the DA gets 22.7%. It shows the EFF third with 10.6%.

