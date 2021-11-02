Politics

ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | ActionSA 'cutting ANC almost in half' in Soweto

02 November 2021 - 06:26 By TimesLIVE
Voters make their mark in Langa, Cape Town, during the 2021 local government elections on Monday November 1 2021. South Africa now awaits the results.
Voters make their mark in Langa, Cape Town, during the 2021 local government elections on Monday November 1 2021. South Africa now awaits the results.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

November 2 — 07:39

Keep an eye on the results as they come in here

November 1 — 7:34

Reasons for low voter turnout: Eusebius

November 2 — 06:59

Early results from the Northern Cape

November 2 — 06:47

ActionSA 'cutting the ANC almost in half' in Soweto

November 2 — 06:36

Vote counting gets under way in Nelson Mandela Bay

November 2 — 06:27

First results announced in Eastern Cape

November 2 — 06:25

Welcome to our rolling coverage of the 2021 local government elections for Tuesday. To view the previous days' live updates, please see the links below:

  • November 1: Voting stations officially closed across SA
  • October 31: Last day for special voters to cast their ballot
  • October 30: Your vote is your voice, what will it say on election day?
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics
  3. 'They are very angry': Electricity supply a key issue as election day edges ... Politics
  4. Poll-axed: South Africans cast their vote on politics by staying at home Politics
  5. Smiles and apologies — that’s how Ramaphosa charmed voters Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021