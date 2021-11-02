ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | ActionSA 'cutting ANC almost in half' in Soweto
LIVE RESULTS | Who is winning #SAElections2021 in your neighbourhood? Check on our interactive maps and watch the action in the battleground municipalities: https://t.co/n6ucCHYqb7 pic.twitter.com/E9IgKEcTry— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) November 2, 2021
November 1 — 7:34
Reasons for low voter turnout: Eusebius
There are *at least* 3 reasons someone might have for not voting: a) political disillusionment; b) apathy; c) practicality (eg couldn't get there in time).— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) November 2, 2021
We cannot, without robust data, draw definitive conclusions about the meaning of turnout figures.#LGE2021 #Elections2021
November 2 — 06:59
Early results from the Northern Cape
In the Northern Cape, with 46% votes counted, ANC leads with 46.49% support, DA is at 21.91% and EFF is at 8.03% support. #LGE2021 #SADecides2021 pic.twitter.com/7Woeow3dq0— SABC News (@SABCNews) November 2, 2021
November 2 — 06:47
ActionSA 'cutting the ANC almost in half' in Soweto
What a wow. @Action4SA just won a VD off of the ANC in Soweto.— Dawie Scholtz (@DawieScholtz) November 1, 2021
Protea Glen Primary School
Turnout 46%
2021
ActionSA 34% (+34)
ANC 32% (-26)
EFF 25% (-6)
DA 3% (-4)
(didn't exist in 2016)
2019:
ANC 58%
EFF 31%
DA 7%
Just wow. @Action4SA cutting the ANC almost in half here
November 2 — 06:36
Vote counting gets under way in Nelson Mandela Bay
Party agents from different political with IEC officials are currently counting votes received from the #NMB voting stations for the #LGE2021. @HeraldNMB pic.twitter.com/8wZm2BaTV6— Yolanda Palezweni (@YolandaPalezwe1) November 2, 2021
November 2 — 06:27
First results announced in Eastern Cape
The Electoral Commission is happy to announce the first results of the #LGE2021.— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 1, 2021
For the #LGE2021, the first results came from Imvomvo Lodge voting station from Umzimvubu in the Eastern Cape province. pic.twitter.com/K5IwFmEhYa
November 2 — 06:25
