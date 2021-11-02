LISTEN | ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba excited by his party’s performance, but unenthralled by the IEC

ActionSA boasts fourth spot in Gauteng, following the ANC, DA and EFF respectively. The party has earned 6% of the area's votes thus far. While it is still early in the counting process, Mashaba said his party has done well despite hurdles out of their control.

He highlighted his distaste with the way the Electoral Commission has handled Monday’s local government elections, saying the party has had four run unpleasant run-ins with the commission.