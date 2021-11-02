LISTEN | DA will retain Tshwane, says confident executive mayor Randall Williams

Williams said after the elections he is determined to return to office because he has “some unfinished business”.

“When I started on October 31 last year, we implemented a 10-point plan. We were unemployed for eight months while the city was under administration and we knew that we need to come up with a recovery plan for the city.”

After implementing the plan, Williams said that is where he would gauge whether there had been any improvement. “When there is an election, political parties develop a manifesto and in that manifesto they state all of these promises — and these are unrealistic promises and they expect people to vote for them though, since 1994, the ANC made many promises that have never been fulfilled.

“I told the guys that I do not want a manifesto full of promises, we have a 10-point plan that we started implementing in November last year and it is this plan that becomes our manifesto. It is a realistic plan that is already being implemented and one year to implement this plan is not enough. We need a longer period.”

When asked whether the DA’s infamous “racists” vs “heroes” campaign poster would dent the voter numbers, he said: “People in Tshwane will look at what is happening in Tshwane and they think about whether they got service delivery, is the city turning around and what some other guys, that belong to the DA did in KZN, who took their own decision, we were not involved in that decision.