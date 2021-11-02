Only one can be a winner: Family foursome contest same ward in local elections

Loyiso Ntabeni, 50, born and bred in Magadla administrative area in Caba, was carrying the hopes of the EFF, while his younger brother, Luyolo Ntabeni, was determined to see the African Independent Congress (AIC) flag flying high.

Their first cousin, Siphamandla Ntabeni, contested the ward under the banner of the ANC, while his brother, Vuyani Ntabeni, stood as an independent candidate.

Loyiso said there was no bad blood between the family members.

“We are not enemies. We greet and visit each other.

“Even after the elections, we’ll call each other and have a good laugh,” he said.

“We never expected Luyolo to contest, and his decision took us by surprise. Initially, we expected a three-horse race. [But] It’s democracy in action. We are strengthening democracy.”