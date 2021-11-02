Voters undecided: IEC announces 12 hung councils in the Western Cape

Only three of the Western Cape's 15 municipalities whose results were finalised by 5pm on Tuesday had outright majorities.

For the remainder [12], the councils were hung.

“We have three municipalities that have an outright majority — Berg River, Swartland and Hessequa,” said IEC provincial head Michael Hendrickse just after 5pm on Tuesday.

All three were DA municipalities but at the time of publishing, the detailed results were not finalised and therefore it was not clear whether the party had increased its vote in the councils.

The 12 other municipalities — Knysna, Cape Agulhas, Theewaterskloof, Langeberg, Witzenburg, Kannaland, Oudtshoorn, Laingsburg, Prince Albert, Beaufort West, Cederberg and Saldanha Bay are all hung councils as there was no outright majority, said Hendrickse.

The province has 30 municipalities, of which five are district councils. Only eight of its municipalities were hung in 2016.