Voters undecided: IEC announces 12 hung councils in the Western Cape

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
02 November 2021 - 20:22
ANC, Patriotic Alliance and Democratic Alliance supporters in conversation at the Provincial Results & Operations Centre in Century City, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

Only three of the Western Cape's 15 municipalities whose results were finalised by 5pm on Tuesday had outright majorities.

For the remainder [12], the councils were hung.

“We have three municipalities that have an outright majority — Berg River, Swartland and Hessequa,” said IEC provincial head Michael Hendrickse just after 5pm on Tuesday.

All three were DA municipalities but at the time of publishing, the detailed results were not finalised and therefore it was not clear whether the party had increased its vote in the councils.

The 12 other municipalities — Knysna, Cape Agulhas, Theewaterskloof, Langeberg, Witzenburg, Kannaland, Oudtshoorn, Laingsburg, Prince Albert, Beaufort West, Cederberg and Saldanha Bay are all hung councils as there was no outright majority, said Hendrickse.

The province has 30 municipalities, of which five are district councils. Only eight of its municipalities were hung in 2016.

Hendrickse told journalists that at 4.30pm they had completed about 60% of results capturing.

The provincial IEC is planning to announce final results at 11am on Wednesday.

“We are well on our way in terms of getting all the results in and captured, verified and then confirmed,” said Hendrickse.

The much-awaited city of Cape Town's results were still outstanding. Though the DA is expected to retain the city, there has been a lot of speculation about whether it would retain the two-thirds majority it received in 2016.

The effect of parties like GOOD which was formed by former DA councillors, including former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, also makes for an interesting result.

Hendrickse confirmed that the metro's results were taking longer to conclude but there was no specific reason for the delay except that Cape Town had 801 voting districts and two ballots per voter. 

