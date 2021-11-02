Who will Zuma vote for? It’s obvious, says foundation
The JG Zuma Foundation says former president Jacob Zuma will vote for the ANC during the local government elections on Monday.
“He will definitely vote. His vote has never been a secret. His blood has always been black, green and gold. He is a disciplined member of the ANC who never misses NEC [national executive committee] meetings when his health or the situation allows,” it said.
The former president broke his silence about his position on the upcoming elections when he urged South Africans to vote via a short video message shared by his foundation last month.
“It is time for the local government elections. I have been listening as people give different reasons why they will not vote. I was touched by this and decided to call on everyone to stand up and vote, to vote for the organisation that brought us freedom, the ANC.
“Perhaps I also have things I’m dissatisfied with, and I will vote. If we don’t vote, we risk losing our voice and power to change people’s lives in this democracy. I say please reconsider and vote,” he said.
The former president is out on medical parole after being imprisoned for contempt of court.
