Who will Zuma vote for? It’s obvious, says foundation

The JG Zuma Foundation says former president Jacob Zuma will vote for the ANC during the local government elections on Monday.

“He will definitely vote. His vote has never been a secret. His blood has always been black, green and gold. He is a disciplined member of the ANC who never misses NEC [national executive committee] meetings when his health or the situation allows,” it said.

The former president broke his silence about his position on the upcoming elections when he urged South Africans to vote via a short video message shared by his foundation last month.