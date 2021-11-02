WRAP | From ‘criminal conduct’ to ballot paper shortages — here’s how the elections went

The Electoral Commission (IEC) said on Monday it was satisfied with the overall running of the local government elections despite incidents of criminality and protest action in some parts of the country.

More than 8-million citizens voted in the municipal elections at over 23,000 voting stations.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini and national senior manager for electoral operations Granville Abrahams were among the officials who held media briefings throughout the day about the progress of the elections.

Here’s a wrap of how it all went:

Delayed opening of voting stations

Several voting stations across SA experienced delays on Monday morning due to extreme weather conditions, power cuts and community protests.

Among the affected provinces were KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Twenty voting stations in Camperdown and Umdloti in KwaZulu-Natal opened late due to community protests. Mashinini said police intervention helped restore order and ensured a smooth voting process.

In the Eastern Cape, 19 voting stations were also delayed by community protests.

Some voting stations in Limpopo experienced power cuts despite no load-shedding by Eskom. Power was later restored.

Alleged criminal conduct

Authorities in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, are investigating a case of a presiding police officer who allegedly stuffed marked ballots into a ballot box.

Mashinini said the swift action by the authorities demonstrated the reliability of the security measures by the IEC. The incident did not affect the voting process, said the chairperson.