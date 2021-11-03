ANC could lose full control of all Gauteng's nine municipalities

The ANC in Gauteng finds itself in even deeper trouble as IEC results show it has so far failed to secure an outright win in any of the province's councils.

Gauteng has three metros, and six local and two district municipalities.

So far the story of this year's local government elections has been about the party's failure to win back outright majorities in the three metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. By Wednesday afternoon, all three councils were hung.

But IEC results show that the party may fail to win outright all nine municipalities when the final results are published. The losses, however, do not include district municipalities, West Rand and Sedibeng, which will only be constituted later.

By 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, the IEC had completed results in Gauteng for five municipalities. Four of them are hung, while one, Midvaal, has been won by the DA - where the DA has been in control since 2011.

The results for the sixth local municipality, Emfuleni, have not yet been published, but trends indicate that this, too, will be a hung council.

This shows that the ruling ANC has struggled to garner enough support in smaller municipalities which it previously controlled.