LISTEN | ‘Anyone but the ANC’: ActionSA on coalitions talks

Insiders who attended the meeting said they all agreed that the stance to not go into a coalition with the ANC would not be changed, even after they consulted with voters.

The party is expected to come up with a document guiding its coalition talks likely to take place in several municipalities including Tshwane, Newcastle, eThekwini and Johannesburg.

ActionSA spokesperson Michael Beaumont did not want to go into the details of the meeting as Mashaba was scheduled to hold a press briefing, but he confirmed they had discussed coalitions.

“We are already on record as a political party saying coalitions are the future and we want to innovate how coalitions take place, part of which means opening this process, making it transparent and making it one that solicits the views of South Africans. That is something we are committed to,” Beaumont said at the Electoral Commission (IEC) results centre in Pretoria.

Beaumont said though the ANC was edging ahead in some municipalities, including in eThekwini, they would never consider getting into bed with the party.

He said their mission is to remove the ANC from power and it would make no sense to help it govern.

“We are on record that we will never govern with the ANC because you cannot solve the problem by partnering with the cause of that problem,” he said.

“The ANC is the cause of SA’s problems. We can’t partner with them in a coalition. To talk practically, how do you investigate corruption when you govern with the same party that created the corruption?”

Beaumont said they were willing to have a discussion with the EFF, a party that differs with ActionSA on its immigration policy.

Insiders said the decision to not consider the ANC was influenced by ActionSA’s plans for the national elections in 2024.