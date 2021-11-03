Politics

ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES | Election results 'beginning of the end' for ANC

03 November 2021 - 06:13 By TimesLIVE
A member of the IEC checks a ballot box on Monday November 1 2021, at Emjindini Secondary School in Barberton, Mpumalanga. The municipal election results will be finalised on Wednesday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

November 3 — 08:01

Ntabeni family race: A clear front-runner as votes are counted

Of the four Ntabeni family members standing for ward 10 in Matatiele in the local government elections, ANC candidate Siphamandla Ntabeni is leading with 73.08% of the vote counted by Tuesday.

The IEC said he was followed by AIC candidate Luyolo Ntabeni with 6.29%, EFF candidate Loyiso Ntabeni with 5.56% and independent candidate Vuyani Ntabeni recording 4.33%, the Daily Dispatch reported.

November 3 — 07:20

Kingmakers and crucial cogs: coalitions beckon for most metros

Coalitions, coalitions everywhere. This is the situation emerging in SA’s metropolitan municipalities, particularly in Gauteng, where it is increasingly likely that residents will be governed by parties that have, leading up to Monday’s election and beyond, been at each other’s throats.

But now, as the dust settles on a vote with an apparent historic low turnout, they will have to find a way to work with each other.

November 3 — 07:13

We hope this is not part of 'stop the count' panic: Floyd Shivambu on Eskom troubles

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu slammed the announcement by Eskom about its system being under severe pressure, saying the party hopes the power cuts are not part of the “stop the count panic” as results from the local government elections stream in.

He said all results operation centres must have backup generators to prevent any disruptions in the vote-counting process. 

Shivambu’s insinuation that the power utility was part of the “stop the count” panic was met with mixed response.

November 3 — 07:05

Keep an eye on the results as they come in here

November 3 — 06:55

ANC at 40% in eThekwini

November 3 — 06:29

You didn’t vote? The lack of your X could make SA an ex-democracy

November 3 — 06:22

A taste of things to come? Analysts say election results 'the beginning of the end' for ANC

Voter apathy has dealt the ANC a deadly blow in the recent local government elections — and many experts believe it could be a precursor to the party's future fortunes. The ANC was already reeling from a poor performance in the 2016 local government vote, but it appears to be even worse this time around, according to experts and based on results counted by the end of Tuesday evening. 

What has worsened the ANC’s misfortunes are new kid on the block ActionSA, along with the DA proving to be resilient, despite a controversial election campaign. The EFF has also grown in key areas, as has the Freedom Front Plus.

While the ANC in 2016 mainly lost in Gauteng and in the Nelson Mandela Bay metros, it now appears set to get a bloodied nose in its traditional strong bases, including in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

November 3 2021 — 06:13

Welcome to our rolling coverage of the 2021 local government elections for Wednesday. To view the previous days' live updates, please see the links below:

