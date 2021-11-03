John Steenhuisen wants the IEC to account for ‘glitches’ during elections

DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday the Electoral Commission (IEC) should be held accountable for all the glitches experienced during the local government elections on Monday.

He said the party identified 151 voting stations across SA that experienced glitches with their voter management devices (VMDs), with voters turned back “in significant numbers” while some discouraged people decided not to vote.

“Those people have been horribly disenfranchised. We’re busy running the numbers so we can come up with a quantum of what the IEC’s and the state’s inefficiencies cost us in terms of votes. We would use that as a basis for any potential complaint,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the IEC had five years to prepare for the local government elections and ensure all its systems were in order, but it failed. He said the commission should account before parliament.